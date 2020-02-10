AAPs Sanjay Singh has given Rajya Sabha a zero hour notice of “mass abuse” at Gargi College

Previously, students from Gargi College in South Delhi said they were abused, harassed, and sexually assaulted on the college campus during the annual Reverie cultural festival by police who entered the college under the supervision of the police.

“I could see women, freshmen in the field, unconscious and unattended. It was also a medical emergency,” NDTV quoted an eyewitness who is also a college student.

“The administration did nothing to control this. The RAF (Rapid Action Force) staff were right across the campus. They did absolutely nothing. We have pictures,” she added.

A statement from the Left Democratic Student Union (DSF) said the college festival had resulted in willful negligence on the part of the administration, and security had resulted in drunk men being allowed to enter campus to sexually assault the students.

They claimed students also said that these men shouted “Jai Sri Ram” and held saffron flags.

A student also said when she turned to the college principal, Promila Kumar, that I shouldn’t have come to the party if I felt so insecure.

Speaking of the student’s allegations, she said, “This is a false claim. One of the students came to me and I asked them to stay with me until the situation normalized, but it suddenly disappeared . “