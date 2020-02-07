AAP’s Sanjay Singh accuses minister Giriraj Singh of distributing money for the polls of Delhi

In a tweet in Hindi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP has decided to let its 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.



IANS

updated:February 7, 2020, 9:00 PM IST

The photo released by AAP showing Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (News18)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Friday that Union minister Giriraj Singh was distributing money for the polls in the Rithala constituency of Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the BJP decided to let his 240 MPs stay in different constituencies to distribute money and alcohol.

“Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been caught distributing money in Budh Vihar Phase 1 in Rithala Vidhan Sabha. BJP has given the responsibility to distribute money and drink to its MPs in various assemblies. With photos.

He said the ECI should arrest Giriraj Singh.

“Media should reach the location of the Phase 1 incident of Budh Vihar in Rithala. Yesterday I told the election committee that 240 MPs and BJP ministers will cause disruptions in various Delhi legislative assemblies,” Sanjay added.

Delhi goes for polls on Saturday.

