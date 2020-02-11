AAP’s Punjab Unit attracts Hope from Delhi Feat

Chandigarh: “Dilli jeeta hai toh Punjab toh hum jeet hi lenge (We won Delhi, we can definitely win Punjab)”. These were the feelings of a floating Aam Aadmi party worker in Amritsar, reflecting the Punjab unit’s uplifting hope for the 2022 elections.

While the AAP has indicated its national ambitions by calling on people to cooperate with it in building countries, Punjab is the only state with a significant AAP presence after Delhi.

“Delhi made it clear. Only the party that delivers gets votes. And this message will be clearly seen in Punjab in 2022, “said an exuberant Aman Arora, AAP MLA of Sunam.

Arora was also convinced that the party will continue this momentum in the battle for Punjab. “Absolutely, there is a very positive message in Delhi results. We are very present in Punjab and this is an advantage for us, “he said.

The Aam Aadmi party hopes for a possible anti-incumbency wave to hit the congressional government led by Amarinder Singh and take advantage of a weakened Akali Valley to become triumphant in 2022.

Besides, the AAP projects itself as a secular party, and in Punjab, unlike other states, voters are rarely polarized along the lines of religion. Just like the AAP, the congress and the Akali Valley also swear by their secular character. The AAP fits much better into this secular substance than the BJP who has tried hard to penetrate the state.

But it is easier said than done. The AAP’s popularity chart has taken a sharp hit since it debuted in Punjab.

The first election results of the AAP after the establishment were the general elections of 2014, also that only in Punjab. The party even surprised itself with four seats – Patiala (Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi), Sangrur (Bhagwant Mann), Fatehgarh Sahib (Harinder Singh Khalsa) and Faridokt (Prof. Sadhu Singh). The AAP also had an impressive share of 24.39% in the state, only 2% shy of the ruling akalis.

Three years later, during the elections in the Punjab meeting, the party obtained 23% votes and declined marginally. It dropped 20 seats in the 117-member assembly, even the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had been in power for ten years.

However, two years later, the party received its worst madman ever, winning only one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab last year – Bhagwant Mann from Sangrur. The voting share also fell dramatically to 7.38 percent.

The decline in AAP’s popularity in Punjab can be attributed to the rot within the state unit, which is a divided house.

In 2014, AAP had deployed 13 candidates, including Sucha Singh Chhotepur, for the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, the only candidates who were still present were sitting parliamentarians Bhagwant Mann and Prof. dr. Sadhu Singh. Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi and Harinder Singh Khalsa had become rebels. While Gandhi was driving his own outfit, Khalsa joined the BJP.

The seeds of rebellion and faction were first sown in August 2016 when AAP’s central leadership without President Statea Sucha removed Singh Chhotepur without mercy and accused him of corruption. Soon a confidence deficit surfaced and the leaders of the party parties accused the leaders of Delhi of interfering with daily affairs.

Dissent began to brew, and in August 2018, former opposition leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, after being removed from the post in July, became a rebel and held a convention in Bathinda, declaring the state unit “autonomous.”

Six other MLAs accompanied him at the congress – Kanwar Sandhu (Kharar), Pirmal Singh (Bhadaur), Jagdev Singh Kamalu (Maur), Nazar Singh Manshahia (Mansa), Master Baldev Singh (Jaito) and Jagtar Singh Jagga (Raikot).

The party has suspended Khaira and Sandhu due to anti-party activities. Khaira later ran his own equipment, the Punjabi Ekta party, taking five rebel MLAs and resigning from the state assembly.

Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia and Ropar MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa joined the congress. MLAs from Jaito and Dakha, Master Baldev Singh and Harvidner Singh Phoolka, resigned from the AAP and the House.

Because of these shortcomings and deductions, the effective power of the AAP charged by rebels in the 117-person house has been reduced to 11 and is about to lose its status as the main opposition party. With its 15 MLAs and three from the BJP, the Akali Dal can now claim the leader of the AAP opposition post.

These rebellions shared the party badly and the result in the polls of Lok Sabha in 2019 was clear.

If the Aam Aadmi party wants to repeat its performance in Delhi in Punjab, it should reach out to the rebels, or devise a strategy to rectify its mistakes. 2022 is perhaps the best chance ever for AAP.

The ruling congress says that the AAP has no chance at all. “The elections in Delhi and Punjab are very different. The AAP did not win the election in Delhi with its assets. It is the democratic, nationalist forces that have made Kejriwal the winner. This is a judgment against Narendra Modi, not a confirmation of Kejriwal’s policy. We don’t meet anyone in Punjab. We have a group of real nationalists in Punjab led by Capt. Amarinder Singh. That is why voters will vote for the convention in 2022, “said senior Punjab congress leader Raj Kumar Verka.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.