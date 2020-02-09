AAP’s Initiative, BJP’s Gear Change & Congress No Show: How campaigns sealed the fate of parties, capital

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal launched his campaign in Delhi with an open challenge for the BJP – “Kya apki party mein CM face hein”.

During the campaign, the repetition of AAP from ‘There is no alternative’ or the TINA factor was a camouflage of the underlying yet most important political theme around which the campaign was built.

The AAP campaign was actually based on the premise that the BJP would not repeat the mistakes of 2015 when drawing up a rank outsider – Kiran Bedi – against Kejriwal.

With love for @ BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/1pAVGvWtcu

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 7, 2020

During the one-month high-voltage offensive, Kejriwal begged BJP almost daily to save a CM candidate for a verbal dual. When the challenger was not required, he published four short films or spoofs on his twitter handle about potential Delhi Chief Ministers if BJP were to gain power in the national capital.

AAPFlix: S1E4 Not sure about politics, but for entertainment you can always count on Raja Beta 4. Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/IvDceA4tbK

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 3 February 2020

The repeated urging of AAP to declare the CM candidate can therefore largely be intended to force his opponent to fall back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bear the burden of the campaign.

PM Modi has undoubtedly been BJP’s biggest voice catcher in the past eight years. He won his match many battles that seemed precariously ready.

In the past six years, however, two different patterns have emerged when BJP watches over polls about the meeting. Among the same set of voters, a) BJP tends to cast extra votes in assembly elections compared to Lok Sabha polls; and b) Opposition offers a better chance against BJP if the challenge comes from a non-congress party led by a credible CM face.

Both conditions are primarily aimed at contextualizing elections to the locus.

The dependence on BJP on PM Modi as the main voter in Delhi was used by AAP to bring home the message that the elections in Delhi were not national and were detained to elect a provincial government. That the elections were about “bijli and pani”. On national issues, voters had given the BJP a clear mandate only a few months ago.

But the dual strategy needed a delicate approach. AAP did not make the mistake that Congress made in LS polls in 2019 by directly attacking the prime minister. Instead, it indirectly attempted to contextualize locus elections – that is, Delhi – by trying to know who the BJP CM candidate was.

With AAP setting the agenda in the initial phase of the campaign, BJP had to switch halfway through in its attempt to send the story away from Kejriwal’s comfort zone. The anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh came in very handy. For the first time in Delhi, BJP experimented with stark nationalism interspersed with vitriolic slogans. PM Modi spoke about development, other leaders spoke about developments in Jamia and JNU to mobilize the voices of the framework and also to retain part of the witch sitters who voted for the BJP in May 2019.

The other distinguishing feature of the campaign – both through BJP and AAP – was their ability to influence the story through timely interventions. When the police claimed that a Shaheen Bagh shooting was related to some AAP leaders, the party was agile enough to refute charges by releasing a video statement from the accused’s family. Similarly, Giriraj Singh quickly tweeted the receipt of purchases he had made in a jewelry store in Rithala, when AAP accused the Union minister of paying cash for votes.

Even on election day, BJP lost no time in coordinating a joint attack on Kejriwal because of the latter’s remarks to ask women to come out and vote in large numbers.

आप क्या महिलाओं को इतना सक्षम नहीं समझते की वे स्वयं निर्धारित कर सके किसे वोट देना है? # महिलाविरोधीकेजरीवाल https://t.co/fUnqt2gJZk

– Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 8 February 2020

British communication scientist Andrew Chadwick states in the prevailing communication environment that power is exercised in a constantly interactive field by “those who recognize the importance of time and the dissemination of information – when acting quickly and when delaying, when paying close attention to the pursuit of a goal, when to repeat, when to act alone, and when to coordinate … “.

In these elections, Congress showed – whether intentionally or not – no tendency to intervene; or delay; or coordinate. In the last three elections in Delhi, it asked for votes in the name of Sheila Dikshit.

If the voters completely rejected the government of Congress in 2013; why would they send it back to the same power for six years? The complete indifference of the campaign congress can be judged by the way it wanted to sell its promise to give unemployment to “snatak and snakottar”.

That in Sanskritised Hindi means graduates and post-graduates. And that is exactly how the billboards in the city spread the poll! Even fanatic congress supporters should look up a Hindi-to-English translation dictionary to understand it all!

Election campaigns are important. Today’s digitally enabled campaigns help; but within the framework of political plausibility. Campaigns – legacy or digital – are built around leadership and problems in a certain political context.

And the party or the leader who manages to contextualize the election goal to the voter is more likely to achieve a favorable outcome.

