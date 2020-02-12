AAP’s focus on governance issues outweighs BJP’s polarization bid, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi party’s campaign for the works it has won won a landslide victory in the polls in Delhi, while the BJP’s “polarization attempt” failed to click with voters from the national capital.

The Shiv Sena praised Delhi Prime Minister and AAP President Arvind Kejriwal and said that he took the “army of BJP leaders”, including ministers and central leaders, into his own hands and successfully completed his government’s work in areas such as education and health. .

“This is rare because elections in India are generally disputed on sentimental issues,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana.”

The party led by Uddhav Thackeray went to dig up with former ally BJP and said that the victory of the Aam Aadmi party pointed to the defeat of arrogance and the attitude of “what we say is the rule”.

Losing the polls in Delhi and a Shiv Sena chief minister in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai (Maharashtra), would “deeply hurt” Union home minister Amit Shah, who at least one victory after resigning as national president for the BJP. , it said.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal again led the Aam Aadmi party to an astonishing victory in the polls of Delhi, defeating the main rival BJP and decimating the congress completely in a sharply guarded fight amid anti-CAA protests.

The Shiv Sena congratulated Kejriwal on the victory and said, “The BJP participated in the Delhi poll campaign with its entire army of MPs, MLAs and Prime Ministers from neighboring states, but Kejriwal only trumpeted them. It is the defeat of arrogance and the attitude of “hum kare so kaayda” (what we say is the rule). ”

The BJP tried to build its poll story around issues such as the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), “Hindu-Muslim” and labeling the Shaheen Bagh protest as agitation of Muslims only, but the electorate did not fall for such “polarization” “and voted in favor of Kejriwal, it said.

The law and order in Delhi that fall under the Union Ministry of Internal Affairs actually benefited from the AAP, it claimed.

“Kejriwal succeeded in blaming Modi-Shah for the poor order and order conditions in Delhi. At the same time, he took credit for his efforts to improve education, healthcare and transportation services in Delhi,” said the Sena.

Thus, the “broom” of AAP (the poll symbol) has completely wiped out the elections in Delhi, it added.

Losing the polls of the Delhi meeting after missing a BJP Prime Minister in Mumbai would “greatly hurt Amit Shah,” it said.

After leaving the position of BJP president, Shah wanted to win at least one win for his party that lost state elections after its massive win in the Lok Sabha polls, the Marathi said.

Although P Nadda was recently appointed BJP president, Amit Shah noted that the party’s campaign for the polls in Delhi was being run by Amit Shah.

“All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi were won by the BJP last year, but in the polls of the assembly it represented a strong local alternative in the form of Arvind Kejriwal, who sought votes based on works he did”, the Sena said.

It said the BJP was “confused” about how to counter Kejriwal, but the AAP leader designed his entire campaign around the works of his government in Delhi.

