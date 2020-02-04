AAP’s Conspiracy Unmasked by Delhi Police: Prakash Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh Shooter Link

During a press conference here, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also claimed that “their (AAPs) designs are very clear from the start and they try every trick.”

updated:February 4, 2020, 10:31 PM IST

Seen here is BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: Looking for the AAP on Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala, the BJP accused Tuesday night the party led by Kejriwal of hatching a “conspiracy” and “causing fear” in a community for the voting politics.

The entire AAP conspiracy is to “divide society, cause fear in a community, and create a voting bank,” Javadekar claimed.

Earlier in the day, after Shaheen Bagh shooter Baisala was identified by the police as an AAP employee, BJP chief J Nadda said that the dirty face of the AAP and Kejriwal exposed the country’s security.

“This proves that AAP misleads the youth and pushes them down the wrong path. The strategy of AAP is to divide two communities, they want to cause riots in Delhi,” Javadekar claimed.

“AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that violence would take place in Delhi. Their conspiracy has been unmasked by the Delhi police,” he claimed.

“We condemn this AAP policy,” he added.

Javadekar also claimed that this was “not an isolated incident,” because AAP leader Amanatullah Khan gave a “very provocative speech,” and the party supported Shaheen Bagh and did not authorize prosecution of members of the “Tukde Tukde gang” .

