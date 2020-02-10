AAP relives SRK’s “Chak De India” moment on Twitter after Hattrick in the Delhi elections

While Aam Aadmi Party defeated anti-incumbency and a fiery opposition campaign to achieve a hat trick in the capital, Arvind Kejriwal’s mood in Delhi is exulting. The party maintained 50 percent of the voteshare according to early trends, with the Bharatiya Janata party ending in a distant second.

AAP’s main candidates Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Amanatullah Khan (who managed to fight in Okhla constituency, including Shaheen Bagh) managed to beat their BJP and Congress counterparts, leading the party to a spectacular victory.

While an anniversary Kejriwal was being photographed with his wife (who happened to be born on February 11) and cut her birthday cake, the AAP social media team didn’t skip a beat before they went to Twitter to share their joy.

And it looks like they’ve found the perfect meme to say – a poison from Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan in Chak De. The scene is after Khan leads the Indian Girls Hockey team under his coaching to his first international victory. A proud and excited Khan looks at the Indian flag being rolled out in front of the Australian flag thanks to all their hard work and perseverance.

Emotions right now … pic.twitter.com/TXw7nHCFxM

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 11 February 2020

The meme, entitled “Emotions right now …”, probably reflects the relief and joy that all supporters of AAP and Kejriwal felt themselves, who were trapped in a particularly corrosive election campaign. In the run-up to the polls, the city went through various tense situations, including protests in the city against newly drafted citizenship laws, shootings of civilians, municipal inflammations and calls for violence. Kejriwal himself was called “terrorist” and his party was demonized because they supported the demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh.

While critics fulfilled Kejriwal’s promises to provide subsidies for electricity, water and bus transportation for women, the AAP maintained its populist party line. So the victory, although predicted, was well deserved and social media could share the joy that Kabir Khan probably felt after his team won the World Cup.

Really ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️. That is exactly the feeling.

– Vijay Yadav (@_VijayYadav_) 11 February 2020

Although the tweet received thousands of likes and retweets, netizens had to wonder if the Twitter administrator of AAP is an SRK fan.

SRKIAN hai admin confirms hai 😂

– Farha💕SRK (@SRKzFARHA) 11 February 2020

Now I am 100% sure Admin SRKian hai😂

– Samu (@MeSamruddhi) 11 February 2020

Aside from jokes, AAP and his social media team also praised for their work that contributed to the victory.

Congratulations especially to the social media team. Your work was great!

– स्नेह💜 (@snehallllllll) 11 February 2020

Whoever the Meme Master @ is, your Twitter handle is doing great: D It has been fun since the last few days😁

– Vaibhav Goel (@gvaibhav) 11 February 2020

This is not the first time that AAP has shared an SRK meme to reach its supporters on ‘Propose Day’.

Delhi, we love you. Our love for you will never fade. # ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dlfHNBnrGx

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 8 February 2020

In fact, the handle even shared a memed version of SRK’s “70-minute” monologue in Chak De India in the run-up to the polls.

Chak De Dilli! pic.twitter.com/p38mgM76nF

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 6 February 2020

So is the admin really a SRK fan or is Kejriwal himself? Well, today he’s definitely the “Badhshah” of politics in Delhi.

