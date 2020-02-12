AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy shot at a trailer that was dead

“Two people were shot and Ashok Man Ji died and Harender Ji was injured. I don’t know if they particularly attacked me, but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anyone could have been shot in the attack “he added and confirmed the development.

One Ashok man volunteer was killed while another Harender volunteer was injured when shots were fired at the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy on Tuesday evening.

Naresh Yadav returned from a temple when his convoy was attacked.

“Gunfire on AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him on the way back from the temple. At least one volunteer died from gunshot wounds. Another is injured,” the party tweeted Wednesday from the official grasp.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a Union-led campaign by the BJP, in which a number of Union ministers and prime ministers gathered Interior Minister Amit Shah.