AAP MLA Avtar Singh’s son Manpreet joins Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls congress

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Sardar Manpreet Singh, son of AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Avtar Singh, joined the congress on Monday in the presence of party leader Delhi, Subhash Chopra.

In addition to Manpreet Singh, according to an official statement, several people from the AAP of the Kalkaji constituency have joined the congress.

Chopra said the Congress is contesting the Assembly elections on issues that affect people and for the development of the national capital.

“The people of Delhi would certainly look for answers to the double talk and double actions of BJP and AAP in the elections and they would get an unforgettable lesson,” Chopra said.

Delhi is going to the polls on 8 February and the result will be announced on 11 February.

