AAP manifesto for Delhi Polls repackaged promises of 2015 to attract votes: opposition

New Delhi: The BJP and Congress closed the manifesto of the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) before the election of the Delhi assembly released Tuesday, and described it as “hollow” and repackaged past pledges.

At a press conference, BJP President Manoj Tiwari from Delhi said the AAP manifesto was a “bundle of lies.”

“This manifesto deserves no discussion because it contains the same old promises as in the AAP manifesto for the 2015 polls, while some points have been taken from the Sankalp Patra of the BJP,” he said.

The AAP published its manifesto for the polls of 8 February on Tuesday, focusing on quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity and a “deskbhakti curriculum” in the government schools of Delhi.

Released in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Labor Minister Gopal Rai as a “28-point guarantee card”, the manifesto promised a home delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 Lakh seniors and an Rs 1-crore compensation to the relatives of a safai karamchari if he died during his service.

Trade Union Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed that the party led by Kejriwal had removed the manifest from its website with the idea that they could “cheat” the people of Delhi.

“None of the 70 promises made by them was fulfilled, so some of those promises were also written in the 2020 manifesto,” he said.

Subhash Chopra, president of the Delhi congress, called the AAP manifesto a “basket of hollow promises” aimed at “luring” voters.

While visiting the ruling party in the national capital, he said that circumstances prevent the AAP from fulfilling its earlier promises, despite its absolute majority in the Assembly.

“What are the new circumstances that the AAP have now made to repeat those same promises and claim that it will deliver on them in the next five years?” he asked.

Chopra said that the same circumstances and intentions that existed six years ago, even now prevailed, because the BJP was again in power in the Center.

“The AAP came to power and promised Jan Lokpal, but did nothing to work on it in the last five years. Similarly, the Delhi Swaraj account was a fake promise in the AAP’s 70-point manifesto, but it took no initiative to cash it in, “he said.

The congress leader said the AAP was once again on the “old trick” and claimed that it would pursue a strong Delhi Swaraj bill with the Center.

Chopra also questioned the AAP’s promises to recruit sanitary workers, regularize contract workers, the state of Delhi and the expansion of the Delhi Metro network.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.