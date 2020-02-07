“AAP makes false promises, BJP Communal”: PC Chacko says the Congress will cause a surprise in the polls of Delhi

Chacko said the main opponent of the congress is the Aam Aadmi party and not the BJP, who has lost a lot of ground here.



updated:February 8, 2020, 3:00 PM IST

File photo of PC Chacko (PTI)

New Delhi Delhi Congress incriminating PC Chacko said here Saturday that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day the votes will be counted for the 70-member Delhi meeting.

Chacko denied that the party was thrown in the towel and not even in the race.

In conversation with IANS after casting his vote at the Nirbhan Bhavan polling station, Chacko said the main opponent of the congress was the Aam Aadmi party and not the BJP, who lost a lot of ground here.

“We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen a slow pace of progress in the last five to six years. People are looking at Congress with hope while Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and spreads BJP communism,” Chacko said.

He said that the congress is fighting over development and that people are also voting on this board.

