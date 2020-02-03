AAP finds it difficult to combat BJP against Shaheen Bagh Issue, says Anurag Thakur

Several AAP leaders joined the BJP on Monday, after which Anurag Thakur said their decision came after they had gone through the hollow promises of AAP to the people of Delhi in the form of a lapsed state of roads, community centers, toilets, schools and hospitals.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:19 PM IST

Anurag Singh Thakur.

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur welcomed several AAP leaders who joined the BJP on Monday and said that this was a blow to the top leadership of the party struggling to combat the saffron party on the Shaheen Bagh issue.

AAP’s Rohini Vidhan Sabha President Jai Kumar Bansal, Narela Sandeep Sherawat City Councilor, Gramin Morcha President of Northwest Delhi Anil Sherawat, and Presidents of Various Blocks joined the BJP on Monday.

Thakur said these leaders decided to join the BJP after going through the hollow promises of AAP to the people of Delhi in the form of a lapsed state of roads, community centers, toilets, schools and hospitals.

His office said in a statement that Thakur claimed that these leaders refuse to stay with AAP, the party that is part of the Tukde-Tukde gang.

He claimed that the party wanted to see India divided and that it opposed the welfare of citizens by opposing the amended citizenship law.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.