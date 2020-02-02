AAP demands campaign ban for Yogi Adityanath in Delhi due to provocative speeches

The UP CM had claimed that those who support terrorists in Kashmir raise slogans of ‘azadi’ and protest against Shaheen Bagh.

updated:February 2, 2020, 6:17 PM IST

File photo of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party on Sunday demanded the election committee to ban Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital about his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his comments.

Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the election committee time to meet them, but it was not granted.

“If the EC doesn’t give us time, we’ll organize a sit-in for the ECI office on Monday,” Singh said.

