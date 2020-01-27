AAP, Congress concerned about being with Shaheen Bagh not the country: JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda struck at the PAA and Congress on Monday, alleging they are more embarrassed to be with Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA demonstration has been held for over a month now, than with the country.

“Whatever myths are spreading about AAC, aren’t Congress and the PAA behind? Were the violence not taking place, did they make a special contribution? don’t they sit in Shaheen Bagh? ” They say their heart is with Shaheen Bagh. They only care about being with Shaheen Bagh, not with the country, “Nadda said at a public meeting in Delhi.

Alleging that the PAA sided with the “tukde-tukde gang” by failing to give its approval to the Delhi police to prosecute the former president of the JNU student union Kanhaiya Kumar in the context of a sedition, said Nadda, “their patriotism is not love for the country but love for the vote”.

“Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-Indian forces have launched seditious slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. They threatened to violate the sovereignty of India. The police intervened, investigated the case and in January 2019 were ready to file the expense file.

“We are already in 2020 and they have not given any sanctions because to act against anti-nationals would harm his bank of votes,” said Nadda.

