AAP complains to EC about ‘Certain political parties’ trying to sabotage polls

In a letter to CEC Sunil Arora, the AAP said it had learned from its sources that certain “anti-social elements in cooperation with certain political parties” are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to undermine law and order in Delhi .

updated:February 1, 2020, 9:01 PM IST

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: AAP on Saturday asked the election committee to instruct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence, planned by “certain political parties” in the city, to sabotage the elections in Delhi.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Aam Aadmi party said through its sources that certain “anti-social elements in cooperation with certain political parties” are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to bring law and order to undermine Delhi and to hinder the conduct of free and fair elections.

“We have attached a video showing a group calling in large numbers to gather near Sarita Vihar. We have attached the photo of one of such hoardings that is being placed in some parts of Delhi , “said the letter.

“In the light of this, we fear that this may be a well-planned conspiracy to sabotage the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020,” it said.

The AAP urged the EC to act immediately and instruct the Commissioner of Police and other bodies to investigate and take appropriate measures to anticipate such criminal acts.

The AAP claimed that the BJP is planning a “major disruption” on February 2 in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, where protests against CAA are ongoing and urged the election committee to take notice.

The elections in Delhi are held on 8 February and the results are announced on 11 February.

