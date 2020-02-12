‘AAP Bullet-Proof’ to ‘… BJP feels current’: what today’s newspapers say about Kejriwal’s victory

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, an engineer, civil servant and the man from Delhi with a development agenda, took the thrones of Delhi on Tuesday by getting 62 of the 70 constituencies in the AAP kit, leaving the Bharatiya Janata party with seven behind and decimating the congress.

While the Aam Aadmi party seemed to be in a pre-2014 mood with the party’s headquarters with a big fence with the message: “Associate with AAP for nation building”. However, some experts felt that it would still take time for the AAP National Convention to emerge as a “national leader”.

The experts said Kejriwal would need a pan-Indian base to establish himself as a national leader. The AAP is currently recognized as a state party by the election committee. It emerged as the main opposition in Punjab in 2017. However, his national ambitions suffered a setback when his campaigns in Goa and in the last two Lok Sabha elections were unsuccessful. It won four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2014 and only one in 2019, while the voters of Delhi rejected it both times.

The major newspapers on Wednesday spoke up the sentiment of the readers to track down AAP’s political entry to party with hiccups and success. Here is a look at the most important headlines:

Hindustan Times:

KEJRI WALI DILLI The story reads: “…. Kejriwal’s victory led to parties among non-BJP regional parties, many of which compete with the BJP in their own states. The BJP, which launched an aggressive campaign focused primarily on the issue of The protests against the Citizenship, or CAA, were confronted with the second consecutive loss of assembly – and a huge setback just nine months after it covered all seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi with a vote share of over 50% in the last general election The BJP won eight seats, an increase of three in 2015 and 38.5% of the voting share, an increase of 32.3% in 2015. Certainly, the party only contested 67 seats with its allies who disputed three. last time it challenged all 70 seats, increasing both the number of seats and the share of votes, the BJP was far too short to set up a challenge for the AAP and raised questions about its strategy j state elections. ”

Times of India:

AAP proves that it is bulletproof in Delhi “The AAP count was only five seats lower than that of 2015 and the voting share fell by less than one percentage point – and this was in the face of incumbency. Kejriwal’s brutal majority and transformation of a rebel who won the political seven years ago Entering Delhi’s arena into the city’s undisputed political boss will help restore its status as a major satrap among anti-BJP players – unlike five years ago, when he had a support cast, the AAP campaign this time was Kejriwal’s solo play. ”

“For BJP it is again a disappointment. Although Kejriwal seemed to be the overwhelming favorite everywhere, the saffron party that AAP routed during the Lok Sabha elections in May last year had launched a no-hold-barred campaign with a spearhead master Interior Secretary Amit Shah, Shah’s gamble on “nationalizing” the local game by focusing on CAA only partially worked, helping to increase the party’s share by 6.4 percentage points, but could shame of closing with a figure did not occur for the second time in a row. It extended the series of disappointing shows for the BJP in the elections – in the 10 for Delhi it formed governments in Arunachal and Haryana only. ”

Indian Express:

Delhivered Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi party came to power in Delhi on Tuesday for a second five-year period at the head of a new landslide.

Business standard:

Delhi presses button, BJP feels the ‘current’ … The AAP victory on Tuesday is seen as a verdict in a time when national protests are being held against the amended citizenship law, including in the Shaheen Bagh of the capital. The BJP had made Shaheen Bagh the center of his election campaign and called on the people of Delhi to vote for “terrorists.”

Telegraph:

Currentjriwal Crashing defeat of hatred, Delhi pushes button so hard that Shah-Modi, not Shaheen, feel the flow.

