AAP, BJP or congress? These Memes are the real winners of Delhi Elections 2020

Today is the day that Delhiites has been waiting for. Delhi will finally know whether Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is going to hit a hat trick. It is the day of the Delhi election results.

The early trends on Tuesday suggest that Aam Aadmi Party has exceeded the majority of 36. In the meantime, the BJP stands at 20+ seats, a huge improvement on its 2015 count.

Among the most important candidates are AAPs Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia in the lead, while BJPs Tejinder Singh Bagga, Congress’ Alka Lamba are behind them.

The excitement among netizens is real.

Areyyyy yaaar. Ese kon aage kon peeche, kyun hi dikhate ho, sidha ek bar result deke jhatka dena na😭

– CID kagaz Agent D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) 11 February 2020

Just like the elections

I as an @ INCIndia supporter.

#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/td6U5lIzui

– Kᴀᴜsᴛᴜʙʜ Mɪsʜʀᴀ (@iKaustubhMishra) 11 February 2020

Scenes now # DelhiElection2020 # DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/mTcbhbXO0i

– ️️HI (@i_am_srkoholic) 11 February 2020

We are on our way to a landslide!

Are you ready ?? # DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/aon0eFSIQj

– Spandan Srivastava (@ Spandan911) 11 February 2020

#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults

Exclusive photo of hari Nagar chair where Bagga Pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH leads

– Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) 11 February 2020

BJP to Delhiites😂 # DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/NRqaKP6sPv

– Ankush (@_James_Bong) 11 February 2020

Congress now #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/qwvqAJcb28

– Manoj Tiwari (Parody) (@ManojMujra) 11 February 2020

Manoj Tiwari today: pic.twitter.com/63gByQj9Mk

– Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) 11 February 2020

AAP: We will form the government in Delhi

BJP: We get 50 seats in Delhi

Congress: pic.twitter.com/ayz2TQNomM

– Ojas (@Ojasism) 11 February 2020

Meanwhile, Congress 👇🏻 # DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/2PmCuUHRyW

– Mj (@TheMukeshJha) 11 February 2020

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

