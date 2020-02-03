AAP approaches EC against Adityanath, Parvesh Verma and other BJP leaders for comments against Kejriwal

Singh said it is necessary to take strict action against the BJP leaders who allegedly make reprehensible statements.



updated:February 3, 2020, 9:55 PM IST

File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party on Monday approached the election committee against BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, about their alleged offensive remarks against Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an FIR against them.

In conversation with reporters after meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP has no problem at all in the Delhi elections and claimed that the party is trying to postpone the poll scheduled for February 8 .

Singh said it is necessary to take strict action against the BJP leaders who allegedly make reprehensible statements.

“We met CEC and raised the issue of statements from various BJP leaders. BJP MP Parvesh Verma called the Prime Minister a terrorist. We also demanded action against UP Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath for his Pakistani comment against the Delhi CM , “he claimed.

“An FIR must be registered against those leaders who openly violate the rules of the Model Code of Conduct, since the BJP has no problem in these elections,” Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the CEC has assured the AAP delegation, including party leader Pankaj Gupta, of strict action against BJP leaders over the party’s complaint. “The BJP is trying to postpone the upcoming elections in Delhi by harming the atmosphere,” the AAP Rajya MP claimed.

The national capital goes to polls on 8 February and the results are announced on 11 February.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Kejriwal had called himself an “anarchist,” and that there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist.

His remarks came a few days after the BJP election committee had given Parvesh Verma MP a notice of the cause of the show because he would have called Kejriwal a “terrorist.”

