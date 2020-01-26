Aamir Khan expressed his condolences at the demise of film producer Vinaya Sinhu. Aamir and Salman Khan, along with Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, starred in the 1994 Sinha series with Andaz Apna Apna. The film focuses on Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult status in recent decades.

“Hear sadly about the demise of Vinayji, producer Andaaz Apn Apna.” It remains one of my most memorable experiences and movies. My condolences to Vinayji’s family. His soul can rest in peace, ”Aamir tweeted.

Veterinary producer died on January 24. He also produced films such as “Chor Police” (1983), “Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi” (1985) and “Naseeb” (1997).

“Andaz Apna Apna” is widely regarded as one of the best comedy movies Bollywood has ever made. Although the film only managed a mild deal in stores, most Bollywood enthusiasts consider it a classic two and a half decades after its release.

Commenting on Aamir’s tweet, he shared, “RIP Vinayji… AAA has been, will and will remain the most comical movie ever made in India.”

Another user wrote, “One of the hottest comedy movies in Hindi. I haven’t seen any movie that keeps me laughing every time I watch! ”

According to reports, Vinay Sinha was thinking about doing something on the lines of his cult film, though it wasn’t just a sequel or a remake. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were reportedly addressed for this film.

