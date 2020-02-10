AAAS panel focuses on roadmap for “radical transformation of AI research company”

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

When Dan Lopresti and his colleagues speak at the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting during their upcoming panel on the future of artificial intelligence (AI), be ready to imagine a better world.

In this world, the full potential of AI is released to benefit society: Health care is personalized and accessible through a friendly robot companion. The training is tailored to individual plans for retraining and skills development. Large and small companies work with unprecedented efficiency and offer customer service that one can only dream of today.

“The question is, what will we see in the next ten or twenty years as the result of research that assumes that the research will be carried out on the basis of investments made,” said Lopresti, professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Düsseldorf Lehigh University , Lopresti is also the vice chair of the Computing Community Consortium (CCC) Council, which, together with the Association for Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), led the creation of an “A Twenty-Year Community Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence Research” in the United States “

Lopresti will participate in a panel on Saturday with the authors of the roadmap and the leaders of the initiative that led to it, Yolanda Gil (University of Southern California and President of the AAAI) and Bart Selman (Cornell University and President-elect of the AAAI), 15 February at the AAAS Annual Meeting in Seattle.

The roadmap outlines the best possible use of resources to fulfill the promise of AI for the benefit of society. The over 100-page report begins with a summary that states: “Achieving the full potential of AI technologies poses research challenges that require a radical reorganization of the AI ​​research company, facilitated by significant and sustainable investments. “

The authors write that AI systems have the potential for transformative effects in all areas of society and for significant innovations and economic growth, and express AI benefits in several specific areas: 1) improving health and quality of life, 2) providing lifelong education and Education, 3) reinvent business innovation and competitiveness, 4) accelerate scientific discovery and technical innovation, 5) expand evidence-based social opportunities and strategies, and 6) transform national defense and security.

The report also recognizes the huge social changes that will ensue, Lopresti says, and that needs to be addressed as well. Ethics is also an important consideration across the board.

Eighteen “vignettes” bring the planned future of AI to life.

– Vignette 1: Jane is a video game enthusiast and loves spicy food. She suffers from anxiety, has been treated for type 1 diabetes since her early adolescence and has a rare allergy to sesame seeds. Her health-oriented personal assistant has been helping Jane manage her physical and mental health for years. It monitors Jane’s vital signs and blood sugar, has access to her electronic medical records and can access online health information from high quality sources to generate recommendations and advice. It helps Jane manage her chronic illness and ensures that treatment is performed correctly and has the intended effects. It tells you about the latest breakthroughs in the treatment of diabetes and the reasons they could affect Jane …

– Vignette 11: Joe is a worker who was fired during a corporate restructuring. He wants to retrain but needs an income to support his family and cannot afford to start full-time education. A free AI system helps him plan a career change – what is a feasible job he could take on, either building the skills he needs on the go or paying the bills while giving him flexibility to study and develop of his career. To explore his short and long-term career opportunities, Joe navigates to an interactive AI system and describes his skills and interests. The system visualizes a number of possible career paths for him, including both short and long-term steps that he can take to make progress along these lines …

– Vignette 12: Hollis runs a small online store selling customized personal devices and robots that she designs and builds as needed. Some objects are aesthetic, e.g. B. the integration of light and motion sensors with embedded LED lighting to give the jewelry more responsiveness. others are more functional, such as bespoke bracelets that combine their designs with medical sensors and small displays. An interactive AI system enables Hollis to quickly develop specialized products for their customers that open up new business opportunities …

The report recognizes the challenges that need to be addressed to achieve these scenarios and includes a number of recommendations that are tantamount to “reinventing the AI ​​research company”. The recommendations fall into three categories: 1) building and operating a national AI infrastructure; 2) to redesign and train a large AI workforce and 3) to ensure that the core programs for basic AI research are expanded and supported.

“One of the goals is to create the infrastructure needed to keep the faculty at universities that do research at a high level,” says Lopresti. “We also need to keep the students interested in the idea – when they graduate – of following the path of the faculty rather than that of industry.”

As Lopresti explains, in order to do cutting-edge research, you not only need “… access to enormous software and enormous computing power, but also access to enormous amounts of data. Much of the machine learning is based on data. And, if you go to Facebook or Google go, get the data. A lot of people who leave college go to google or facebook, it’s not so much about the money or the stock options or the free lunches or the other perks, it’s because they’re me convinced that they can do the best research there because they have access to the best data.

He adds: “There are a lot of things that Google does that are really cool. However, there are obviously commercial interests that drive Google. And the whole idea is that our academic work is not influenced or colored by commercial interests At a university, that’s not our reason. It’s the independent voice, independent scientist. It’s really important. “

They write that a reconception and training of an all-inclusive AI workforce should build on the national AI infrastructure. The elements they describe include: developing AI curricula at all levels; Create incentives for new interdisciplinary areas; and involve underrepresented and disadvantaged groups to bring the best talent into AI research efforts. They emphasize that AI ethics and policies must be of central importance and emphasize the importance of considering ethics and related principles of responsibility as central elements in the design and operation of AI systems.

The new initiatives, they write, cannot be at the expense of core core AI research programs, which are vital. “These core programs provide well-founded and broad-based support for research progress, for the training of young researchers, z The integration of AI research and education as well as the creation of new interdisciplinary collaborations are important additions to the broader initiatives described in this roadmap and also require extended support. “

Creation of the roadmap: “Marshalling the community”

According to the Computing Community Consortium, the goal of the 20-year roadmap initiative was to identify challenges, opportunities and pitfalls in the AI ​​landscape and to produce a convincing report that provides information about future decisions, guidelines and investments in this area.

The roadmap was based on broad community input collected through a number of forums and communication channels: three thematic workshops in autumn and winter 2018/2019, a town hall at the annual AAAI meeting and feedback from other interest groups in industry, government, Science and funding organizations.

“We put the community together,” says Lopresti. “This was an amazing effort. In about a year, we received information from hundreds of computer researchers across the country. We ran a number of workshops that were very well attended and created this road map for AI research that was quite extensive is document that looks twenty years old. “

The “violent document” paints a compelling vision of a future that has been enhanced by unlocking the full potential of AI. Attention must also be paid to the possible negative effects of this revolution. It is a future, they say, that can only be realized through strategic, substantial and sustainable investments and a reorganization of the way AI research is carried out.

