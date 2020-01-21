A young doctor killed

Limpopo, a province in South Africa, remained in shock on hearing the news of a 24-year-old doctor found dead in his room.

Police reports say they received a distress call Sunday evening from friends of the deceased to check for a stench from his room. They broke into the room and found the lifeless body of Nkwashu rotting in his bed. Her boyfriend was arrested and charged with his murder.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, described the situation as horrible. The young doctor’s death caused the community and the people of Limpopo to fail because she was their first professional doctor.

She says :

“I have to say that this is one of the most devastating stories, the loss of Shongile Pretty Nkhwashu, a girl who was the first doctor at home.

“As a service, we were very happy to have been able to place each doctor because they are very special, rare and have important skills for the country”,

The minister was accompanied to the hospital by Dr. Phophi Ramathuba of the Limpopo Province’s Health MEC, where the two informed colleagues in Nkhwashu of the progress made by police investigations.