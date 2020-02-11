A year after “Desert Deluge”, officials in valley towns are discussing reaction plans for future storms

news

After a violent winter storm swept through the Coachella Valley on Valentine’s Day 2019, washing up roads and causing road closures and traffic closures, officials in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are talking about their plans to respond to similar weather events in the future.

The storm caused significant flooding and in some cases damaged streets in “wash areas” such as Highway 111, Indian Canyon, Vista Chino and Gene Autry in Palm Springs and on Cathedral Canyon Drive in Cathedral City.

The resulting traffic problems raise questions, including: “What have city officials learned from the storm?” And “What is being done to minimize traffic problems?” The next time there will be significant rainfall on the valley floor.

News channel 3 also spoke to law enforcement agencies to find out what is being done to improve communication between police and citizens to better inform drivers about road closures and traffic information.

We will also provide updates to a number of bridge projects in the valley road factories that cross “wash areas”.

Make sure you receive the special report online and on channel 3 on Thursday evening at 6:00 a.m.

