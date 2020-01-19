A woman's body, which has been missing for 6 years, was found in a car in a river in New Jersey - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 19, 2020

(CNN) – The body of a woman who has been missing for six years has been found in a river in New Jersey, according to chief of police Charles Marchan.

The body was recovered from a submerged car in the Salem River on Thursday and later identified as that of 52-year-old Vanessa Smallwood, who was last seen on January 27, 2014.

Walker Diving Underwater Construction Company divers removed debris from the river when they saw what they believed to be human remains in the car, the state police said in a press release.

The authorities replied and recovered the body, it said.

According to an FBI missing person’s poster, Smallwood was last seen in a cleaning company in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, when he drove a Chrysler Town and Country Van in 2005.

The Southern Regional Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy of the body, the New Jersey State Police said. The case is still under investigation.

