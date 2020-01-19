A week after a Kerry traffic accident that killed her husband, a woman dies

A woman died a week after an accident that killed her husband.

Mary Kelliher died at around 6.45 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2020, nine days after the collision at Kerry University Hospital. She was in her late 70s.

Her husband Eddie also died after falling at Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin, Co Kerry.

Another woman involved in the incident was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A death notice for Eddie, a Kilcummin native of Leamnaguilla, on rip.ie read: “Suddenly after a traffic accident, Eddie, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Jimmy, John, Eamon and Marie. Very sadly missed and very loved by his family , Daughters-in-law Brenda and Mary Teresa, grandchildren Colm, James, Hannah, Abbie, Thomas and Anna, sister Breda, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Julia, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbors and many friends. “

Mr. Kelliher was buried last Sunday at Kilquane Graveyard in Barraduff, Killarney, after a service at St. Gertrude Church in Firies.

Gardai appealed to witnesses to the collision last week.

A Garda spokesman said: “” Gardaí is appealing to anyone who has information, especially to all road users who are in the area at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage, at Killarney Garda at 064 667 1160 , the Garda Confidential Line to reach 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. “

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.