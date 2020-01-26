A visual guide to Wuhan coronavirus

An epidemic of new coronavirus has sickened approximately 1,400 people worldwide and killed at least 41 in mainland China, while spreading to countries around the world.

Its emergence has fueled fears of a deadly epidemic as hundreds of millions of people travel to China, or the Asian region, during the Lunar New Year holidays.

What is the virus?

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses, which include severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Common symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat and possibly a headache. Those with weakened immune systems, especially the young and the elderly, are at risk of the virus developing into a more serious respiratory disease.

Authorities said the Wuhan coronavirus had been transmitted from animals to humans; can spread from person to person; and appears to cause pneumonia in people with weakened immune systems.

It is believed to be milder than SARS and MERS and takes longer to develop symptoms. To date, patients have generally experienced a mild cough for a week followed by shortness of breath, requiring them to go to the hospital.

Experts are now trying to understand how it is transmitted, who is most at risk and whether transmission occurs mainly in hospitals or in the community.

In one case, 14 doctors and nurses operating on a patient – who was not known to be a carrier of the virus – were all infected with the virus, suggesting that it can be spread relatively easily.

Where does it take place?

Where it started: Ground Zero

The epidemic emerged last month in the largest city in central China, Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in Hubei province.

Officials linked him to the wholesale market at Huanan Seafood, claiming that wild animals sold there are the likely source of the virus. The market has been closed since January 1 for disinfection and the authorities are scrambling to discover its animal source.

Snakes – Chinese krait and Chinese cobra – may be responsible for the transmission of the coronavirus to humans.

Scientists in China say the virus could have passed from bats to snakes, which were sold on the local seafood market in Wuhan, then to humans.

However, how the virus might adapt to cold-blooded and warm-blooded hosts remains a mystery, and further testing is needed to determine the source animal.

At least 30 people have died in the province, many of them elderly and suffering from pre-existing conditions.

As deaths rise in the city, authorities have imposed a number of new measures, including postponing New Year celebrations in Wuhan, banning travel agencies from bringing groups of people out of the city, and thermal monitors and projections in public spaces.

Regional distribution

Since the first case reported in December, in Hubei province, the virus has spread to almost all administrative regions of China this week.

The country has adopted prevention and control measures that are generally used for major epidemics such as the plague and cholera. This means that health officials will have broad powers to lock down affected areas and quarantine patients.

Wuhan “temporarily” closed its airport and stations for departing passengers on Thursday, and all public transportation services are suspended until further notice.

The city’s coronavirus task force also announced the closure of highways outside the city.

Meanwhile, the city has made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public places after confirmed cases of coronavirus have passed the 500 mark.

Unprecedented locking

Chinese authorities have imposed unlimited travel restrictions 15 cities in Hubei province, the most affected area in the country, affecting around 32 million people.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants, is currently locked, all public transport entering and leaving the city being closed.

Other cities in the province have less stringent travel restrictions.

A global threat: confirmed cases around the world

The virus has spread far beyond mainland China, so far in 13 places, including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Australia and the United States.

Airports around the world have increased health checks and implemented new quarantine procedures as authorities rush to slow the spread of the virus.

Various countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have also issued travel advisories for Wuhan.

International flights departing from Wuhan

Wuhan is a major transportation center.

The city is not only a hub for China’s high-speed rail network, but also offers flights to more than 60 international destinations from Tianhe International Airport.

On Thursday, as confirmed cases were increasing across the country, government officials announced the temporary closure of the airport and stations in Wuhan.

All train tickets to and from Wuhan were also suspended, while several international airlines canceled flights to the city.

China has encouraged passengers traveling to and from Wuhan to change their travel plans during the busy Lunar New Year vacation period, by exempting them from service charges for reimbursements for all modes of transportation.

How does this compare to the SARS virus?

Scientists say the infectivity of the virus is not as high as SARS, but added that the number of people infected is increasing.

A study by researchers in the United Kingdom has estimated that the number of infections in Wuhan is still largely underestimated, with an actual number close to 4,000 as of January 18, based on the spread of the virus to other cities and countries in a relatively short period of time.

SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 during a pandemic that ravaged Asia in 2002 and 2003.

David Heymann, chairman of a World Health Organization committee gathering data on the epidemic, said on Thursday that the virus is more easily spread from person to person than previously thought.

But there is still a lot that is not known about the virus and, as the graph above shows, its mortality rate is much lower than that observed during the SARS epidemic.