A vision for creating 6G communication

Now that fifth-generation communication (5G) has been standardized and the 5G network is due to be launched this year, researchers have already thought about what a 6G network could look like. An interesting perspective on the future development of 6G can be found in an article published in Nature electronics, conducted by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia.

The recently released paper offers a possible vision for 6G communication that could serve as a guide for research in the post-5G era. This vision is based on a series of speculations that the researchers made about the future of telecommunications.

“Our speculations are based on our latest research in recent years that has involved terahertz radios, terrestrial, space-integrated networks, novel modulation schemes, and communication with artificial intelligence,” said Shuping Dang researchers who conducted the study, TechXplore said. “The main objectives of this perspective paper were to define the main potential features of 6G, to discuss the necessary communication technologies and to investigate problems that could go beyond communication technologies and hinder future research and the use of 6G.”

As with 5G, according to Dang and his colleagues, human-focused mobile communications will likely be the best-known application for the 6G network. As a result, those who develop this new network should pay special attention to aspects such as security, confidentiality and data protection. In their work, the researchers also suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) could play a particularly important role in 6G communication and could bring about a significant wave of innovation in personal communication.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning could bring users unprecedented communication services and experiences,” said Dang. “However, we should always be aware of the associated data protection and risk of creating a terrible world that is monitored and controlled by a technocratic Big Brother.”

Because Dang and his colleagues believe that 6G communication will be tailored to people, it should also be easily accessible to users in densely populated urban areas and in rural or developing regions. Only by reaching a variety of regions will the 6G network ultimately enable faster worldwide connectivity.

“Above all, we have to admit that the further development of wireless communication through the basic sciences, especially mathematics and physics as well as information theory and electronics, is severely limited,” said Dang. “Without breakthroughs in these areas, it would be impossible to significantly improve the capacity and delay-related performance metrics of communication systems.”

In their work, the researchers highlighted many important considerations that should be taken into account by those working on the development of a 6G network and identify some issues that could potentially hinder its development and deployment in the future. Dang and his colleagues not only presented their general predictions about the future of communication, but also developed a systematic framework that anticipates some possible application scenarios for 6G and divides them into categories.

While the predictions made by Dang and his colleagues are mostly based on speculation, they could be useful if the development of a 6G network becomes a tangible reality. In the meantime, the ideas presented in this recently published article could serve as a general guideline for other 6G-related research activities and remind the engineers involved in these projects of the importance of tailoring communication to individual users.

“We are now planning to find ways to improve security, privacy and data protection for 6G communications,” said Dang. “We are currently investigating a decentralized, powerful network architecture that is supported by terahertz spectra and federated learning techniques.”

