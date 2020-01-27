Even when China is devastated by the deadly coronavirus, an alleged video of a Chinese woman nibbling on a bat’s wing in a restaurant has left netizens incredulous.

It is believed that the new deadly virus originated in a seafood market that sells snakes, bats, poultry and other farm animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The video, first published by the Hong Kong-based Apple Daily news service, shows the woman grabbing a bat with a stick while eating it hurriedly.

In addition, a man can be heard asking the Chinese woman to eat only meat, not skin. The clip was then distributed on Twitter.

A bat woman (who eats) from China … pic.twitter.com/D8JNvClxy4

– Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 23, 2020

In another video, shared by a Chinese blogger, you can see a bat soup placed on the table in an exclusive restaurant. The blogger posted the clip with a legend asking users if they can give up eating wildlife, since he said that these bats live in very dirty caves.

这 东西 长得 像 不像 死神 之前 你 碗里？ 之前 ， ， 就地 排泄 ， 山洞 ， 积 了 厚厚 一层 粪便 ， 粪便 里 生活 着 各种 恶心 的 虫子… 经历 这次 事件 能让 中国 人 彻底 放弃 吃 野味 吗？ pic.twitter.com/6mNQmBWCpi

– 陈 秋实 （陳 秋實） (@ chenqiushi404) January 22, 2020

In reaction to the video shared by the blogger, some users wrote that it was disgusting. Many also highlighted the risk of eating bat dishes made at a time when China is fighting the coronavirus.

The new deadly virus has claimed the lives of at least 25 people and caused illnesses in more than 800, online mail reported.

In addition, China has banned planes and trains from leaving Wuhan, in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease. Authorities have told Wuhan residents not to leave the city.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the new coronavirus “2019-nCoV”.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.