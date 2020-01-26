A UNIQUE Zoology graduate commits suicide

A recent graduate of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), identified as Maxwell Lucky Enudi, of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology (ZEB), allegedly committed suicide after taking “snipers”.

POST DAILY has learned that the sad incident happened at Ekpo Abasi in the local government area of ​​Calabar South, in Cross River State.

A source, who gave his name to Violet Boniface, said that Enudi had just finished his studies.

It has been alleged that Maxwell was frustrated with his supervisor and had to die.

“Maxwell was found lying dead on the ground with a sniper bottle by his side in his home in Ekpo Abasi in the last hours of the day. It’s so painful, ”said Violet.

She stated that the deceased (Maxwell Enudi) was a citizen of Delta State and a former class representative in his department.

He graduated in December 2019 and was to defend his project in February 2020.

When contacted by phone, the president of the University’s Media and Community Relations Council, Dr. Joseph Ekpang, said he had not yet been informed of the incident, adding that “I cannot confirm or deny the story, but when I do, I “I’ll let you know”.

But police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident to reporters, saying the incident was unfortunate.