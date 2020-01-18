A total of 222 homeless people died in Ireland last year, as new numbers show

A total of 222 homeless deaths were recorded last year, as new numbers show.

Statistics released by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive believe that an African man is being hospitalized for life-changing injuries he sustained in an incident last week.

The 30-year-old Eritrean man is said to have remained paralyzed after his tent was removed by heavy machinery from the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin on Tuesday.

He slept inside when it was removed by Dublin City Council and Waterways Ireland as part of a cleanup.

The following day, a homeless woman in her late 20s suddenly died in an emergency shelter.

Her body is believed to have been found at the Phoenix Lodge Hostel on Parkgate Street in the capital.

Inner City Helping Homeless Chief and Dublin City Council, Anthony Flynn, said the situation was “worse” than ever.

He added, “The system is in turmoil and those who operate it are rejected.”

The 222 deaths included homeless people who slept restlessly or lived in emergency shelter, although the deaths may have occurred in a hospital or elsewhere.

The mortality rate of homeless people is significantly higher than that of the general population with an average death age of 42 years for men and 37 years for women.

Nationwide, according to the latest figures, 10,448 people, including almost 4,000 children, are homeless.