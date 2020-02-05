A third of the FTSE 100 companies have no representation of ethnic minorities on boards of directors

More than a third of the companies in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index are still missing from the representation of ethnic minorities on their boards, a new report has revealed.

The Parker Review report was released on Wednesday, a collaboration between businessman Sir John Parker, Ernst and Young (EY) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

In 2017, the first report from the Parker Review Committee challenged FTSE 100 companies to meet the “One by 2021” target, which stated that they would have at least one director with an ethnic minority background on their board.

However, according to the new release, this can be a “challenging” goal for various FTSE 100 companies to achieve.

The report outlined that 37 percent of the 83 FTSE 100 companies surveyed still have no representation of ethnic minorities on their boards.

In 2017, more than half of the FTSE 100 companies surveyed (51 out of 100) had no ethnic representation on the boards of their companies.

The new data show that in the past three years, 11 other FTSE 100 companies now have a board member with an ethnic minority background.

However, Sir Parker, chairman of the Parker Review Committee, states that “much more work needs to be done to reap the obvious benefits that diverse leadership offers.”

“Ethnic diversity should be given the same level of governance focus that ultimately led to increasing female representation on boards, which has made real progress in recent years,” he said.

“Action is needed to bring about long-term change.”

The report also contains data from the FTSE 350 for the first time.

Of the 256 FTSE 350 companies surveyed, nearly 60 percent had no representation of ethnic minorities on their boards.

Sandra Kerr CBE, director of racial equality at Business in the Community (BITC), said that in her opinion “the most disappointing news” is that “only 256 of the FTSE 350 were able to adequately capture ethnicity data within their organizations”.

“Without it, no action can be taken or real dedication offered to address the lack of representation of black, Asian and ethnic minorities at the highest levels of monitoring pay differentials between ethnicity.”

Kerr outlined the need to take action to provide more opportunities for ethnic minority workers in the workplace.

“There is much talk about increasing access to opportunities, but taking real action to increase access to key roles and managing the diversity of the talent pipeline within the organization is vital if employers really want diversity in their senior and executive functions like, “she said.

