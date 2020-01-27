A teenager raised $ 10K to install a community baby box. Less than a year later, a newborn was found inside - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – An Indiana teenager is honored after a distressed parent left a newborn child in a baby drop box for which he had raised money.

19-year-old Hunter Wart spent more than a year mowing grass and scrap metal to raise the $ 10,000 it took to buy a safe haven baby box for the Seymour fire department.

Wart was a junior at Columbus North High School when he decided to raise funds as part of his senior project.

“It was a lot of hard work,” his mother Julia Kwasniewski told CNN. “Lots of blood, sweat and tears.” Wart spent a lot of time collecting metal, and Kwasniewski helped him drive to a junkyard.

The student’s hard work paid off in June 2019 when the box was finally installed at the fire department. Such boxes are designed to prevent newborns from leaving.

The firefighters found a healthy girl in the house on Thursday.

The box saved her life

An alarm in the box alerted the firefighters of the baby’s presence within a minute of their arrival, said fire chief Brad Lucas. She was only an hour old, he guessed.

“We are thrilled that the system has been used,” Lucas told CNN. “It worked perfectly, just the way it was designed to work.”

They made sure that an ambulance could take her to a hospital. As soon as the baby is released, it will be in custody by state childcare workers, officials said.

The Seymour Fire Department Box is one of 24 boxes that Safe Haven Baby Boxes has installed in several states since 2016.

Monica Kelsey, founder of the nonprofit, launched the initiative to provide a safe place for needy mothers to give birth to newborns while maintaining anonymity.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes also installs safety drawers that work similarly to the boxes, and maintains a 24-hour hotline for mothers in times of crisis.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant herself, said that about two to three abandoned babies died in Indiana each year before the initiative was launched. Since then, the state has not let abandoned babies die, she said.

“These babies were left in trash cans and dumpsters. One was left at the door of a hospital. The baby was frozen before it was found, ”Kelsey told CNN.

“But this little girl (in Seymour) will grow up and know how much her birth mother loved her as much as I did.”

“A great achievement”

Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson honored Wart at a press conference on Friday and presented him with a pin as a thank you.

“We’re here 224 days later and saved our first baby by the crate. I think that’s a great accomplishment,” said Nicholson of The Tribune newspaper. “I am glad that the city of Seymour and the city council decided to get the box when they did.”

While the community owes Warts efforts, he asked only for something in return: to name the child “Baby Mia”.

Since then, she has been referred to in the news as “Baby Mia”.

“I am confident that one day she will see the story of how she was safely handed over to the Safe Haven Baby Box that I collected the money for … and looked for me online,” Wart told CNN.

He is now trying to raise money to buy another box for the city.

As for Kwasniewski, she is extremely proud of her son and said that “she would do anything again immediately without asking a question.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.