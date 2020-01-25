An Indiana teenager is honored after a distressed parent dropped off a newborn using a baby drop box that he raised money for the facility.

Hunter Wart, 19, spent more than a year mowing lawns and scrapping metal to raise the $ 10,000 needed to purchase a Safe Haven fire safety deposit box for Seymour.

Wart was a junior at Columbus North High School when he decided to raise funds for his senior project.

“It was a lot of hard work,” her mother Julia Kwasniewski told CNN. “Lots of blood, sweat and tears.” Wart spent a lot of time picking up metal, which Kwasniewski helped transport him to a scrap yard.

The student’s hard work paid off in June 2019, when the box was finally installed in the fire department. These boxes are intended to prevent the abandonment of newborns.

Firefighters found a healthy newborn baby girl inside on Thursday.

The box saved his life

An alarm in the box alerted firefighters to the baby’s presence within a minute of his arrival, said fire chief Brad Lucas. She was only an hour old, he estimated.

“We are delighted that the system has been used,” Lucas told CNN. “It worked perfectly, exactly how it was designed to work.”

They treated until an ambulance could transport her to the hospital. Once the baby is released, she will be detained by state children’s services officials, officials said.

The Seymour fire department box is one of 24 installed in several states since 2016 by Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Monica Kelsey, founder of the nonprofit, launched the initiative to give distressed mothers a safe place to drop off newborn babies while remaining anonymous.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes also installs safety drawers, which work in the same way as boxes, and manages a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.

Kelsey, who was abandoned herself as a child, said about two to three abandoned babies died each year in Indiana before the initiative was launched. Since then, the state has not killed any abandoned babies, she said.

“These babies were left in trash cans and dumpsters. One was left at the door of a hospital. The baby died of cold before being found, “Kelsey told CNN.

“But this little girl [at Seymour] will grow up knowing how much her biological mom loved her like me.”

“An incredible feat”

On Friday, the mayor of Seymour, Matt Nicholson, paid tribute to Wart and presented him with a pin as a thank you.

“We are 224 days later and we saved our first baby by the box, and I think it’s an incredible feat,” said Nicholson, according to The Tribune. “I am pleased that the city of Seymour and the council chose to receive the box when they did.”

While the community is indebted to Wart’s efforts, he asked only one thing in return: to name the child “Baby Mia”.

Since then, she has been called “Baby Mia” in the reports.

“I hope one day she will see how she was safely put back in the Safe Haven safe for which I have collected money … and am looking for myself online,” Wart told CNN .

He is now trying to raise funds to buy another box for the city.

As for Kwasniewski, she is extremely proud of her son, and said that she “would do everything again in the blink of an eye, no questions asked.”