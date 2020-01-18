Pretty much the only thing Christina Potts Whipkey remembers her daughter’s operation nine years ago is the butterfly.

The black and white insect, with hearts on its wings, was hand drawn on the bandage that 7-year-old Kennedy underwent hernia surgery at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

The artwork and medical procedure were done by Dr. Robert Parry, a self-taught artist who creates original illustrations on bandages to amuse patients and relive tension after their procedures.

“There is an incredible amount of stress every time a child is sick,” Whipkey told CNN. “When there is a surgical schedule, parents work hard to hide their fear of the procedure, the financial stress of the situation and their fear of a problem.

“The doctor told Kennedy and his siblings that she would have a pretty butterfly after she finished. When Kennedy came out, everyone was excited to see what the doctor meant. Kennedy was so proud of the pretty bandage and didn’t care about scars. “

Parry’s illustrations were brought to light this month in a hospitable summary of his top 10 moments of the decade. A picture of Parry making an illustration was also posted on a Reddit forum, where it was shot at the top of its front page on Friday.

Parry has been in hospital since 2011 and has performed more than 10,000 surgeries, according to a 2017 hospital profile.

Disney characters and sports team logos are Parry’s most popular request, he told CNN by email. Once, he received a request inspired by the play on words, for which he made a bottle of French salad dressing.

Each illustration takes about five minutes to do, said Parry.

“It was a pretty special thing for everyone. It’s fun for me to do it, parents and kids really enjoy it and even all the medical staff like to participate, ”he told CNN. “Whenever one of my children arrives in the recovery room, the nurses all like to take a look to see how to dress the child. I think everyone, including me, feels good. “

This special touch after surgery was seen by Samantha Manning in 2014 when she brought her 11-month-old daughter Rose to the hospital after being diagnosed with a liver disease that usually requires a transplant.

Parry was one of the doctors who operated on Rose, for whom he designed a rose garden.

“We didn’t know in advance that it was Dr. Parry’s special trademark,” recalls Manning. “We were very moved. The rose garden was symbolic of our greatest experience with Dr. Parry and the hospital as a whole, taking the extra step to make these small gestures. It shows how much they care about us and have really cheered us up. “

Watch a video of Parry creating his illustrations: