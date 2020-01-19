A stray cat in Wisconsin had his ears removed due to chronic and painful infections. A helpful woman made new ones for him.

The cat, named Lady in a Fur Coat, was purchased from the Dane County Humane Society in December and immediately began treatment of chronic ear infections and bruises, spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot told CNN.

To alleviate her suffering, the veterinarians finally decided to remove Lady’s external ear cups – which made her look a little funny.

It also worried shelter workers that she would not be adopted.

That’s when Ash Collins, who works at the Humane Society, decided to crochet Lady an adorable ear cap.

With a few hugs (and more than a few treats), Lady fits into her new purple ears.

“It’s amazing because we see these stray dogs and these medical cases coming and I think we are still surprised by their resilience,” said DeGroot.

Sweet girl, known at the shelter for her love of hugs and bumps on the head, was adopted Tuesday just hours after the Humane Society – which services the Madison area – posted photos on Lady’s Facebook ears.

“The staff and volunteers of the Dane County Humane Society always go above and beyond the animals we care for,” Collins told CNN.

“I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I am so honored to do only a small part of her happy ending.”