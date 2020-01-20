A stray cat whose ears rotted with infections is crocheted

A stray cat named Lady had to remove her earmuffs due to an infection … so a volunteer at the shelter where she lived wove a new pair in her place (Photos: Dane County Humanitarian Society)

A sick and sick cat whose ears were rotten from multiple infections has had new crocheted fabrics woven just for her.

The kitten, named Lady in a Fur Coat, was brought to the Dane County Humanitarian Society in Madison, Wisconsin, last month, suffering multiple infections and bruises (hemorrhages).

Lady had so much pain that veterinarians decided that the only way to lessen her suffering was to remove her pointed earmuffs completely.

The cat’s new appearance left the shelter workers worried that they would pass it up for adoption, when volunteer Ash Collins had a brilliant idea.

Collins decided to weave a pair of purple and white ears to the woman, which fit over her head and look a lot like the ones she lost.

Fortunately, Collins’ plan was successful, and Lady was adopted hours after the shelter shared a photo of her on her Facebook page on January 14.

Collins told CNN: ‘The staff and volunteers of the Dane County Animal Protective Society constantly go beyond the animals in our care.

“I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I’m very honored to be a small part of her happy ending.”