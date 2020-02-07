A stranger in France finds the dog tag of a Girard veteran with a metal detector 70 years later

Frank DeCenso, who died five years ago, lost his dog tag when he served in the army in the mid-1940s

(WKBN) – Frank DeCenso Jr., who used to live in Girard, was drinking coffee on Thursday morning when he received a message from a stranger in France. At first, he was skeptical, mostly because the person knew his parents’ names, but decided to take the risk and continue the conversation.

It turned out to be an amazing payout choice.

“Her husband found a dog tag in a field with a metal detector that had my father’s and my mother’s name on it,” said Frank.

As soon as the green rust was removed from the identification tag, one could read “Frank DeCenso” and “Jane DeCenso” as well as a Girard address.

Frank Junior was amazed.

The DeCensos started their life together in Girard in 1943.

Frank set out to serve in the army. He was working on a tank destroyer that was hunting German tanks in France in the mid-1940s.

The identifier was found about 80 km from the beach in Normandy in the city of Roncey.

“Apparently he lost it on his travels and fights and never thought about it twice.”

It would not be found for another 70 years.

His father was 96 years old. He died five years ago.

Jane died two years later. They were married for 71 years.

Frank Junior has other patches and things from his father’s service, but this find is high on the list.

“Someone found something new from my father and I just think it’s great.”

He appreciates the fact that the person has tracked him down.

“I think the moral of the story is that you never know what someone will find and if you are looking for something special, just be blessed. You are blessed by it. It is just incredible for me.”

The dog tag is a link to the past, but now also a link to the future for the DeCenso family. Frank Junior has a cousin who still lives in Canfield and has shared the story with them.

The dog tag is sent to Frank Junior in his new home in Virginia.