A story from two different Netflix shows ends

It’s the end of the road for two Netflix shows – and they had very different endings. BoJack Horseman ended with the last eight episodes of season six on January 31, 2020. The show could plan the end and complete its story. And then there is Soundtrack. The musical drama of Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Joshua Safran dropped his first and only season of 10 episodes on December 19, 2019.

Safran went to Twitter to complain about the end of the series that played Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Paul James and Madeline Stowe.

“What if you made a show and nobody noticed?” Safran posted in a screenshot. “That’s how it felt with Soundtrack.”

“The most incredible team of artists worked tirelessly on it – some (like me) for over two and a half years) – and it felt like we had made something unique, fresh, weird and, well, amazing. And yet, it has almost disappeared, “he continued.

In his note, Safran encouraged viewers to watch the show, although it will not be back.

A Netflix show that comes back for more, but still ends, is The Crown. The royal drama was planned for six seasons, but the maker Peter Morgan and the streaming platform announced that it would be five instead.

“I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, with which The Crown entered the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, “Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer said in a statement.” In the beginning I had imagined that The Crown would run for six seasons, but now that we have started the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for their support in this decision. “

Read more below about other completed and canceled Netflix shows.

