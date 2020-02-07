A step closer to the Ram Temple

The construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya came a step closer when the Prime Minister announced on Tuesday in Lok Sabha the constitution of an autonomous trust. The 15-member Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, headquartered in Delhi, will oversee the construction of the temple. Modi was aware of the long and tough struggle that preceded the recent Supreme Court decision that allowed the temple to be built in the controversial location, and became emotional. “… it is a very important and historical topic … this topic is very close to my heart like millions of compatriots, and I consider it my great luck to speak about it …” from the Muslims to the Foundation for the construction of the Ram Temple and Allied buildings. K Parasaran, a former Attorney General of the Congressional Government who was the Hindu’s chief lawyer in the Ram Janambhoomi case, is one of the trustees. Apart from religious leaders such as Jagatguru Shankracharya Jyoithishpeethadheeshwar Swamy Vasudevan and Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Vishwa Prasannaththeerth are Ji Maharaja, Pejawar Math, Udupi, Haridwar-based Yugpurush Paraman and Ji Maharänderaj some others. Two Ayodhya residents and Kameshwar Chaupal, a Dalit who made the first Shila puja in 1989, are some of the other trustees. Of the 15 trustees, 11 have voting rights. Two trustees with no voting rights will be pious Hindu officials appointed by the central government or the state government. The Prime Minister welcomed people of all faiths for adopting the November 9 Apex Court ruling, which had proven extremely cautious and mature. Given the ongoing anti-CAA protests, Modi said Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains were members of the large Indian family. “… All members of this family are developing, they live in happiness, they are healthy, the country thrives – with this feeling my government continues the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.” The Prime Minister made a conciliatory gesture to Muslims, who are now protesting the Union Citizenship Act (Amendment). In the meantime, on the instructions of the Apex Court, a five-hectare site was planned for the planned mosque, which the UP government will soon hand over to representatives of the Muslim cause. At least one Muslim organization has protested that the proposed property is outside the city of Ayodhya. However, the state government is unlikely to meet the demand for land in the immediate vicinity of the planned Ram Temple. Hopefully the centuries-old dispute that directly affects Hindu-Muslim relations will soon be resolved. The construction of a large Ram temple is said to make Ayodhya a popular pilgrimage center for Hindus around the world.