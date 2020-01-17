A special message from the AstroTwins Tali and Ophira Edut

Hello friends!

We are the AstroTwins, Tali and Ophira Edut, professional star gazers and real twin sisters. We look forward to being your astrologer here Parade.com, Our star-driven self-care horoscopes should make you shine. (Hey there, beauty!)

Connected: Your weekly astrological overview for January 13th to 19th: This is your reason to mix it up!

Let’s face it – modern life is messy and full so many decisions. It can be overwhelming! This is where astrology comes in. Even though it may not be a science in itself, there is a reason why this mystical craft has existed since ancient times. We have been interpreting the wisdom of the planets for 20 years and this system has guided us through more milestones and daily decisions than we can count!

We invite you to read your horoscope with an objective mind and an open heart. Our wish is to inspire you every day. No matter if you are new to the zodiac or know your entire birth card, it is a pleasure to share these parts of everyday magic with you.

Cosmic love,

Tali and Ophira

