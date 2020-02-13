A Slovak minister tipped as the new personal envoy of the UN for Western Sahara

Slovak diplomat and foreign minister Miroslav Lajcak is one of the names expected to be appointed as the personal envoy of the Secretary-General in Western Sahara, diplomats told the French news agency AFP on Wednesday.

Unless one of the parties to the conflict objects, the appointment of Lajcak must be confirmed in the coming weeks, diplomats told AFP.

They also explained that Antonio Guterres’s attempt to appoint a new personal envoy to the Sahara was not an easy task. “Several candidates refused to take up the post or were rejected by one of the parties to the conflict,” the same sources told the news agency.

Yabiladi contacted the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but could not get a comment.

The name of the Slovak politician emerges after former personal envoy Horst Kohler resigned in May 2019, citing health reasons. During his office, the former German President succeeded in bringing the parties involved in the conflict together through round-table discussions held in Geneva in December 2018 and March 2019.

Appointment of a personal envoy for the Sahara

Reports on Lajcak’s nomination came a few days after Guterres announced that “a selection process was underway” to appoint a new personal envoy in Western Sahara.

Guterres, interviewed last week by the French-language magazine Jeune Afrique, said that “(he) hopes to be able to appoint someone as soon as possible”.

“The United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the parties in finding a political solution that is fair and acceptable to all and, above all, will put an end to this conflict, which has been going on for too long,” he explained. from.

Moreover, the Portuguese diplomat described the Western Sahara issue as a “complex” issue. “I remain convinced that with a strong political will from the parties and the international community, a solution is possible,” he told the Paris-based magazine.

It is an honor and a pleasure to see? Secretary-General @antonioguterres. We spoke about the work of @ UN in 2020, the European Union, ?? Chairman of @OSCE in 2019 and developments in the wider region. pic.twitter.com/6AvMBAk6FB

– Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) 3 February 2020

While Morocco has remained silent since Kohler’s resignation, the Polisario complained several times about the vacancy. The separatist movement recently announced that it has lost faith in the organization of the United Nations and the political process.

For the record, the Slovak diplomat was previously chairman of the UN General Assembly. In 2006 he organized and supervised a referendum on independence in Montenegro. On 3 February, Lajcak met Guterres and spoke about the work of the UN in 2020.