“A selection process is underway” to appoint a personal envoy, says Antonio Guterres

Months after Horst Köhler resigned for health reasons, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that “a selection process is underway” to appoint a new personal envoy for Western Sahara.

Guterres interviewed Thursday by the French-language magazine Jeune Afrique that “(he) hopes to be able to appoint someone as soon as possible”.

Guterres tackled the Western Sahara conflict and other issues in Africa and said that “the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the parties in finding a political solution that is fair and acceptable to all and will end in particular. to this conflict, which has been going on for too long ».

However, the Portuguese diplomat described the Western Sahara issue as a “complex” issue. “I remain convinced that with a strong political will from the parties and the international community, a solution is possible,” he told the Paris-based magazine.

The Polisario has been impatient since September

The Guterres statement is because the Polisario front has complained several times about the delay in appointing a new personal envoy and claims that it “hinders the political process”. Last week, the separatist movement threatened to leave the process and no longer participate in “UN-led operations.”

“The Saharan people have been betrayed … they have lost faith in the organization of the United Nations,” which is currently “unable to face the Moroccan regime,” the Polisario Front claimed. In December and during the 15th Congress of the Front, Brahim Ghali expressed the same threats.

In October, the Polisario Front sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. In a threatening tone, the head of the separatist movement Brahim Ghali rejected the “conditions” imposed by Morocco when it comes to the appointment of a new personal envoy in Western Sahara.

In September, the Polisario sent a letter to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Vassilly Nebenzia, whose country presided over the Security Council that month.

“Three months have passed since the sudden resignation of Horst Köhler (…) The delay in the appointment of a new personal envoy has blocked the political process,” wrote Brahim Ghali.

The reassuring statements by Antonio Guterres confirm rising tensions with the Polisario front. In fact, while campaigning against organizing the 2020 Futsal in Laayoune, the Polisario said he wanted to seize the African Union instead of the UN.

For the record, talks about the Western Sahara issue have stalled since the resignation of Horst Köhler in May 2019.