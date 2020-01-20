A rolling humanoid robot to help people with simple daily tasks

M-Hubo service humanoid robot. Credit: Lee et al.

Researchers around the world are now training robotic agents to assist people in a variety of manual tasks, including cooking and moving objects. While many of these robots have achieved promising results, most of them are still unable to complete the tasks assigned to them as quickly as a human being.

For example, most robots trained to retrieve objects and transport them to humans are rather slow to meet users’ demands, making them difficult to scale on a large scale. This is mainly due to the fact that training artificial agents in manipulation tasks can be very challenging, as these tasks tend to include both perception and programming, which together can prevent conflicts as the robot moves around.

Researchers at the Korean Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) recently created M-Hubo, a humanoid wheeled robot that completes day-to-day operations simpler than other previously developed robots. The new robot, presented in a document previously released on arXiv, can prove to be particularly useful for helping older people and people who have difficulty walking home or completing basic tasks independently.

“We have developed a new, fully autonomous robotic butler system for a wheeled humanoid,” the researchers said in their work. “In this work, we focus on one particular application for the service robot: picking and serving drinks at comparable human-like speeds in a static indoor environment.”

To successfully transfer a given object and deliver it to a human user, service robots must first be able to sense what is happening in their environment in real time, creating motion trajectories that prevent collisions with nearby objects. This can be very difficult to achieve, especially in situations where the environment is dynamic (ie constantly changing) or when its structure is unknown to the robot.

To address this challenge, KAIST’s research team has developed a new design strategy that involves integrating a 3-D object detection pipeline with a cinematically optimal manipulation design. This unique strategy has been found to reduce the time it takes the M-Hubo robot to get a drink for a human user, increasing the speed at which it processes information about its environment and its planned trajectories.

“The proposed system performs 24% of the speed a human needs to accomplish the same task,” the researchers write in their paper. “The system demonstrated a high 90% success rate in our environment, but reflected a reduced 80% success rate in a more dynamic public exposure due to environmental fluctuations during runtime.”

KAIST researchers recently evaluated and presented the robotic butler system in a public exhibition. In the future, M-Hubo’s core design strategy could inform the development of new service robots that can accomplish simple tasks faster and more efficiently. In addition, once completed, M-Hubo could prove to be a particularly useful tool for providing basic assistance to older people as well as other people with limited mobility.

In their subsequent studies, the researchers would like to add a tracking element to the robot, as this would allow it to retrieve objects quickly in both static and dynamic environments. To accomplish this, they would have to equip the robot with a dynamic route planning tool and a top-level programmer, replacing the simple finite state machine (FSM) used in the M-Hubo trial version.

“In addition, learning strategies could be exploited in the future to reduce failures, uncertainties and unsafe states, eventually increasing the success rate,” the researchers write. “Finally, the overall execution time can be further reduced in dynamic environments, incorporating faster sampling design mechanisms.”

Quick concept, design and execution for a robotic butler: M-Hubo wheeled human. arXiv: 2001.00356 (cs.RO). arxiv.org/abs/2001.00356

