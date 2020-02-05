A-Rod brings his father to TikTok with daughter Natasha

Alex Rodriguez has unprecedented and legendary movements on the baseball diamond, but they have not translated well into the dance floor. Nevertheless, he brought all his skills to his TikTok debut.

A-Rod conquered the social media platform and jumped into one of his most popular explorations by taking on one of the infinite dance challenges available.

And to help him with the #RenegadeChallenge, Rodriguez was accompanied by his 15-year-old daughter Natasha, who was clearly more comfortable with TikTok and the dance moves. Yet we have to give the 44-year-old dad props because he has put himself down like that and has every move he has made.

Rodriguez is completely intimidated as a dancer with whom he is married Jennifer Lopez; one of the most talented dancers in pop music. Now it seems that he is confronted by a stir from his own daughter, who certainly made a strong argument for himself to join her stepmother’s dance crew.

“How would I do?!?!” A-Rod asked to accompany his video, which he also shared on his Instagram. “Follow me on @tiktok on AROD13! I will not embarrass myself. 🤣”

What makes the whole thing so endearing is that it really looks like A-Rod is going beyond these concepts of embarrassing himself, and it’s beautiful to look at. What does it matter what he looks like in the video; he is a father who has a bond with his daughter and has an absolute blast while he is doing it.

It was the same as he watched and helped J.Lo prepare for her big Super Bowl rest time show. A-Rod is her biggest fan at every step and is not at all afraid to look foolish in his unabashed support for the women who excel in his life and do what they do so well.

Many world-class athletes at his level may not be embarrassed to be good at anything, but A-Rod has fully embraced his total failure to understand the complexity of dance or rhythm or even fluid movements. And yet he remains standing and moving.

What a great message for his children and everyone else by the way. It’s all about joy and you damn the rest!

