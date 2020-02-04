A riot in Ukraine after MP advises the retiree to sell her dog to pay gas bills

Yevgeniy Bragar, a 25-year-old legislator at President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ruling party, later said he was “new to politics” and had not yet learned how to handle sensitive questions.

AFP

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 8:48 PM IST

Kiev: The suggestion from a Ukrainian legislator to a pensioner that she sell her dog to pay her gas bills has led to a protest in one of the poorest countries in Europe and forced the authorities to intervene.

Lyubov Kolyucha, 66, called in a live political talk show late on Friday to complain that she could not afford to pay her gas bills for her 2,000 hryvnia pension ($ 80, about Rs 5,700).

Yevgeniy Bragar, a 25-year-old legislator with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ruling party, said the solution was simple: “If she (a dog) has an eliteras in her yard, she can sell it … at any time and pay easily. ”

His comment sent social media in Ukraine gongs with jokes and memes that fooled the politician.

A meme portrayed the British queen with her corgis, entitled: “Queen Elizabeth II is going to pay her bills for Buckingham Palace.”

“Do you have cash or a card? – I have an elite dog”, was another joke.

The woman said on Tuesday that the legislator had called her to apologize.

“I have forgiven him. He is young, he needs to feed his family, “she said, complaining that she and her dog were tired of attention. “I can’t eat. I just want to forget it all.”

Bragar said on Facebook that he was “new to politics” and had not yet learned how to handle sensitive questions.

Zelensky had instructed the government to resolve the situation following the “cynical” comments of the legislator, said his spokeswoman Yuliya Mendel.

In an interview with AFP, Mendel said that the retired woman actually received government subsidies and had to pay around 300-350 hryvnia per month for natural gas.

.