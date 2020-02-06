A retired diplomat who testified in Trump’s impeachment said it was the “American way of talking about wrongdoing.”

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who had been pushed out of office by President Donald Trump, said the diplomats and officials who testified in the House impeachment investigation did so because it is the “American way.” To speak misconduct “.

Professional diplomat Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in Kiev in May 2019 after allies by the president launched a targeted campaign against her. She served as a witness in the house’s impeachment investigation and testified publicly in November when Trump attacked her on Twitter.

“I’ve seen dictatorships all over the world where blind obedience is the norm and fortune tellers are at risk of punishment or death. We must not allow the United States to become a country where it is dangerous to stand up to our government, ”Yovanovitch wrote in a Washington Post released Thursday, a day after the Senate’s Trump acquittal.

She wrote that it was “shocking to see the storm of criticism, lies and malicious conspiracies” against her before and after her public testimony.

“But I don’t regret it,” she added.

On Wednesday, Trump was acquitted by the Senate for two impeachment proceedings that mark the end of more than four months of impeachment.

CNN spoke to about half of the 17 witnesses when Trump’s impeachment process ended. Some were angry with government officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton, who failed to report. The Democrats saw Bolton as an important witness who could shed light on the President’s decision to end security support for Ukraine.

The former ambassador, who recently retired, defended the State Department’s staff and diplomats, arguing that they need “responsible and ethical political leadership”.

“This government has undermined our democratic institutions through acts of omission and commission, made the public question truthful, and left civil servants without the support and example of ethical behavior they need to do their jobs and advance the interests of the United States “wrote Yovanovitch.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly failed to protect Yovanovitch from attacks and conspiracies during the impeachment investigation.

“While events of the past year are deeply troubling, they do show that we will remain and prevail even though our institutions and our fellow citizens are challenged in ways that few of us have ever expected,” wrote Yovanovitch.