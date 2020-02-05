A researcher designed “anti-solar” panels that generate electricity in the dark of the night

Technically speaking, solar panels do not work at night. A California researcher claims, however, that he has found a way to continue generating energy long after sunset.

Jeremy Munday, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California at Davis, is working on a panel prototype that he says he can do just that.

His research recently appeared in the journal ACS Photonics.

Here’s how it could work: While solar panels are cold objects that point to the very hot and bright sun to absorb light and generate electricity, Munday’s suggestion would work the other way around: his thermoradiative cells would warm up and point to the night sky object is much cooler. The object, which is hot compared to its surroundings, emits heat as infrared light.

“A normal solar cell generates electricity by absorbing sunlight, which creates a voltage across the device and causes electricity to flow. Instead, these new devices emit light and the current and voltage go in the opposite direction, but they still produce electricity, ”Munday said in a statement. “You have to use different materials, but the physics are the same.”

If his panels work, they could continue to generate electricity without having to store excess electricity in solar cell batteries or using electricity grids powered by fossil fuels.

Solar panels do not generate electricity in the dark

Solar panels do not produce energy at night or when the sun is dark. Instead, they continue to supply electricity through net metering, which feeds excess electricity into a public power grid that is often powered by fossil fuels to offset costs.

This happens when solar panels produce more electricity than a house needs in a day.

Other solar panels store excess electricity for the night, although batteries can be expensive.

“Solar cells are limited in that they can only work during the day while these devices can work around the clock, which is the real benefit,” Munday told CNN. “Nobody wants to lose electricity when the sun goes down.”

Solar panels are now widely used, but to compete with other energy sources, they are more affordable and less efficient, he said.

Munday’s “anti-solar” panels would be based on fossil fuels: in theory, they could be operated with waste heat from the industrial process, he said. This could help achieve carbon neutrality if carbon emissions are matched with carbon removal so that no net carbon is released.

“While these panels can produce carbon-free electricity when connected to waste heat sources, they can also generate carbon-free electricity by sitting on your roof like a solar panel,” he said.

“Anti-solar” panels produce less energy

There are some limitations to Munday’s research or problems that he’s working on to fix.

The prototypes he has already produced produce 50 watts of electricity per square meter, only about 25% of what conventional solar panels can produce during the day.

Current solar modules also had “decades of development” behind the Munday prototypes.