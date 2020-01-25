A rare tree species was saved from the forest fires in Australia. And then something amazing happened. - Mother Jones

This piece was originally published in the bulletin of nuclear scientists and appears here as part of ours Climate Desk partnership,

Buried in the midst of terrible news from Australia about climate change and wildfire was something positive.

An Associated Press article last week said: “Firefighters came out of helicopters to reach less than 200 Wollemi Pines a week before a massive fire in a remote gorge in the Blue Mountains. The so-called dinosaur trees were damp and pumped water out of the gorge daily as the flame, which had been out of control for two months, was approaching. “

This message was particularly important to me for several reasons. For example, the successful protection of this endangered species could indicate something that is still to come – if we play our cards correctly.

Secondly, I know the Blue Mountains of New South Wales. (Although I haven’t been to this tree grove – the exact location has been kept secret by botanists since the grove was first discovered in 1994.)

I spent four years down under, first as an American researcher on a Fulbright Fellowship to see what we can learn from the Australian experience in the United States, and then as a traveling foreign correspondent for US science-related magazines such as International Wildlife, Scientific American and the journal Science. My job was to travel through the Land Down Under and report on natural history, environment and science in the Great South Land to publish publications in the United States.

That’s how I got to know the Blue Mountains, a lesser known area about 120 miles west of Sydney. They are a surprisingly steep, densely forested and easily overlooked mountain range, similar to an Australian version of our Appalachian Mountains. And, like the Appalachians, their deep gorges have long slowed the exploration and expansion of the West.

But the parallels end there.

Hiking in the Blue Mountains of Australia is a foreign experience. There are no squirrels or chipmunks; instead, parrots occupy this ecological niche. My edition of the Field Guide to the Birds of Australia lists 23 different species of parrots. Just a short list of the official names of each species gives an impression of the variety you can see: blue-winged parrots, orange-bellied parrots, red-gold-shouldered parrots, red-rumped parrots and turquoise parrots. Not to mention the parrots Elegant, Paradise and King.

And instead of smelling pine trees, your nose will smell eucalyptus. Look up at the stars at night and there isn’t a single known constellation. Instead, you see celestial objects like the “Jewel Box Cluster” while listening to the mocking laugh of Kookaburras. Even the food tastes different – instead of hot peppers or sausages, the Australian pizza kitchen in Canberra had toppings such as emu and kangaroo. (I prefer the kangaroo.)

And the trees in parts of the Blueys are nothing more than short stumps with ferns sticking out of their sides. Everything looks so original that one half expects refugees to stick their noses out of Jurassic Park. In fact, I and my parents in the far north of Queensland should be chased by a full-grown, adult male cassowary who defended his companion. We sought shelter behind a large tropical tree and tried to hold the trunk between us and the six foot tall creature as it circled.

This omnipresent feeling of encountering the primeval is appropriate. Australia is a very old country that was once part of what geologists call “Gondwana” – when most of the world’s landmasses were connected in the distant past. But while the other landforms became continents like South America and Africa, Australia remained a huge island continent that was cut off from the rest of the planet. And species that have become extinct elsewhere continue to thrive and develop here. (Only why species do so well on islands and why evolution seems to be accelerating on them has concerned Charles Darwin. A whole field of “island biogeography” has developed to explore his secrets.)

Even now, some parts of Australia are so isolated that wildlife has rarely seen humans. As far as researchers know, no Aborigines, Melanesians, Micronesians, Polynesians or Caucasians settled on the Australian island of Lord Howe until 1834. As a result, wildlife never learned to be afraid of people. When I was there, you could still stand at the foot of Lord Howe’s highest mountain, call the Provincial petrels up to a hundred feet above you, and watch the birds slide down at your feet to land. If you’re really good, you may be able to touch them or have at least one land on your outstretched arm.

Because of these irregularities in isolation, many ancient and unique species seem to live in Australia – although they are easily overlooked. Drive along the freeway outside of Shark Bay in the state of Western Australia and discover strange dark, mushroom-shaped rocky structures in the shallow water of the hyper-salty water. They are actually living mats made of blue-green algae, which are called stromatolites – Greek for “layered rock”. Stromatolites are one of the oldest known life forms that have remained essentially unchanged since their ancestors blossomed 3.5 billion years ago. We only knew them from fossils until they were first discovered in this region in the 1980s.

Not surprisingly, Wollemi Pines should survive in the wild, undiscovered, a relatively short drive from Sydney for so many years; After all, these trees are descendants of individuals that have survived since the dinosaur era – although they now only exist in the wild in one place in the world and fewer than 100 adult specimens are known.

What was surprising was that these wild specimens were saved from the forest fires in a complex operation in which firefighters were lowered by helicopters into the narrow, steep ridges where the trees live, as well as planes that strategically helped the advancing fire front Fire retardants bombed.

And well before the events of the past few months, the authorities had secured their bets by doing everything in their power to increase the species’ chance of survival. Since 2006, these trees have been made available through a botanical garden propagation program so that their number can be increased. As a result, I met Aussies who grew these plants from seeds in their living room. (In Australia, seeds can even be ordered online, and the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney provides information on the care, conservation, and research of Wollemi.)

When it looked as if the forest fires were in imminent danger of destroying the only stock of these trees in the wild, those responsible had the prospect of relying on the recommendations of scientists, firefighters, and other experts as to how to proceed. They then worked out a plan and put it into practice – actively addressing the issue rather than denying it. In short, in the period since the Wollemi pine was discovered, government agencies, nonprofits, private companies and volunteers have worked together successfully for decades to protect the Wollemi pine from extinction.

What is again surprising what we can learn in the States from observing the Australian experience?