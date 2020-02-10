A rainy week is just around the corner and worries flood in the middle of the week.

Sunshine will be hard to get until late in the week.
There are
There will be a number of showers that will flow through the region over time
through the week. The floor is
saturated and any rain that falls will quickly flow to the area
Waterways. The potential for flooding is
will be present all week, but the level of flooding will be variable. There will probably be rain every now and then
There should be enough time between events to lower the water level.
The floor will be sloppy and muddy and there will be areas where water remains
So it won’t be a clean week in the low-lying regions.
Tuesday will
you see a lot of continuous rain that will be problematic for getting
around. There are good opportunities for some
Foggy areas can develop early in the day and there will be fog and rain
most of the day. The larger rivers have declined and will tolerate a lot of rain
to bring them back to the flood. The problem
I see the persistence of the rainfall. So, although Tuesday will be a rainy day, that
The risk of flooding is not as high as on Friday. But I want to warn everyone if there is one
In some periods of heavy rain, these regions will be overrun for a while. In other words, there are still concerns
Floods and we all have to monitor the waterways in our backyards.
Wednesday will
be a cloudy and much cooler day as we get a little break from the rain. The break
does not last long, it will rain a little more if we make our way into the city
Overnight period. The rain is coming
a bit more aggressive with this round and there may even be a thunder rumble
or two, if a decent rain line enters from the west. The rain will fall overnight and until Thursday
Tomorrow and rejuvenate as Thursday progresses.
The problems with flooding are exacerbated because they have to be expected
heaviest amount of rain because the soil is the most saturated. I don’t expect more than an inch or so
Rain, but the cumulative effect of all the rain up to this point enables that
Rivers and streams and streams are overrun again.
The Dan River in South Boston will sink below the Action Stage (18 ′) around midnight Monday through Tuesday. The river is expected to rise slowly on Tuesday when more rain comes. By the end of the week we will likely see further flooding along the Dan.
The Dan River in South Boston will be below the flood stage on Monday at 6:40 p.m.
The rain
should end before the end of the day and we can even see some sunshine late
Thursday. Then we get some lively winds
and much cooler air. High pressure builds up
for the beginning of the weekend and will keep the region up to date
cool but sunny side.
The jury is
A model that does not yet know what to expect on Sunday is pushing a lot
Rain along with some freezing rain at the beginning. Other models keep the region dry. I’ll put some rain in the forecast
for sunday but i reserve the right to remove it as we approach it
Weekend.
Valentine’s Day
The day seems dry, but cool and lively.
Stay safe.
John Carroll
chief forecaster
