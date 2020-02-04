A Quiet National Signature Day On The Bridge For Virginia Tech Football | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech picked up a flashy rookie on National Signing Day each of the past two years.

The Hokies followed linebacker Dax Hollifield’s landing in 2018 by knocking out Ohio lineman Doug Nester last year. Nester was the highest rated offensive lineman in the history of the program.

Technology will not see as many stars on Wednesday.

The team signed 15 players on the first day of signing in December and added one more (Rutgers Raheem Blacksheer transfer) in the days that followed. Some departures after the regular season have opened up additional space for the 2020 signing class, but the Hokies don’t appear to be in the running for any unsigned four-star talent.

Virginia Tech coaches focused on landing an extra receiver or two before National Signing Day following Damon Hazelton, Jacoby Pinckney and Hezekiah Grimsley entering the transfer portal.

The two receivers spent the weekend in Blacksburg on official visits.

Tech proposed Wright on January 26 and it was the first Power 5 offering from the Saluda (S.C.) High School receiver. He had 87 catches for 1,508 yards with 25 touchdowns as an elder. His recruitment has warmed in recent weeks, the Appalachian State and coastal Carolina also having extended the scholarship offers. A handful of FCS schools had offered him during the year.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound player announced his decision on Twitter after an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend.

Obialo, who made 13 starts as a junior in 2018 and collected 42 passes for 505 yards with four touchdowns, would have brought valuable experience to the lineup. He ended up taking a red shirt in the fall after a foot injury that sidelined him for much of the season. The Texas native began his career as a walk-on in Oklahoma State.

Wright’s addition will give the Hokies eight scholarship recipients before spring, including returning beginners Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. Turner led the team with 34 catches for 553 yards with four touchdowns while Robinson had 31 catches for 404 yards with a touchdown as a freshman.

Technology remains in the mix for a pair of Georgian recruits – linebacker D.J. Lundy and defensive back Tyler Nelome.

Lundy had originally planned to choose from three finalists (Virginia Tech, Georgia and Vanderbilt) on the day of signing, but delayed his decision. He visited Tech and Georgia in January and the two coaches have made home visits in the past two weeks.

The 6 foot 0, 225 pounds is a three star perspective from Irwin County High School (Ga.).

Tech has six scholarship linebackers on the list before the spring after Dylan Rivers signed a medical exemption. The Hokies recruited two linebackers (junior transfer to Amare Barno and Dean Ferguson college) last year, but didn’t add one at the start of the signing day in December.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

.