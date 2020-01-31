A projector had too much fun with car technology

Stop it. Can you fool a Tesla autopilot system with a projector?

Really, a projected image of a person is considered a real person by the car system?

And do you say Mobileye 630 PRO regards the projected street sign as a real street sign?

This is the findings of a research team that has shown the types of phantom attacks on trick driver assistance systems.

The team wrote a paper and provided a video demo of their experiments and results. The paper is called “Phantom of ADAS: Phantom attacks on driver assistance systems”.

The authors are Ben Nassi, Dudi Nassi, Raz Ben-Netanel, Jisroel Mirski, Oleg Drokin and Yuval Elovici. The authors include Ben Gurion University of the Negev and Georgia Tech. They used the Tesla Model X and Mobileye 630 PRO systems for testing. They also used a number of projected images; This included a human figure and a street sign.

They wanted to know if you can think of a system as a real situation – confuse the system and gain some control over the system. “The Tesla Model X (HW 2.5) can suddenly brake using phantoms.”

A video demo showed how the car reduced its speed from 29 km / h to 23 km / h due to a phantom recognized as a person.

Note that they used the word “phantom” a lot – “A phantom is a depth-less object designed to cause ADASs and autopilot systems to perceive the object and view it as real. The object can be an obstacle (e.g., person, Car, truck, motorcycle)), lane or road sign, “said Nassi.

But why would a famous self-driving brand like Tesla have a system that sees phantoms as real obstacles? Nassi addressed this on his page in the FAQ section. “We believe that this is probably the result of a” better than safe “guideline that regards a visual projection as a real object, although the object is not detected by other sensors (e.g. radar and ultrasonic sensors).”

Fake street lines were part of their experiments and instructions were read to get to the other side of the street through fake lines and phantom tracks.

Alex Kidman, Gizmodowrote about the experiments on Wednesday. The problem with Mobileye and Tesla systems is that the researchers found that the image recognition model made it possible to recognize the phantom objects as real ones. All in all, there is a big challenge for perception when phantom attacks target advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) and autopilots.

A video from January 28th was posted by Cyber ​​Security Labs at Ben Gurion University.

Tesla’s autopilot tool is widely regarded as the current gold standard for autonomous vehicles Gizmodo, Indeed, the paper’s authors consider the Mobileye 630 PRO and Tesla Model X, HW 2.5, as the most advanced ADAS and autopilot technologies today.

Tesla’s autopilot level enables limited, incomplete self-control: the vehicle only has full control in certain situations and informs the driver when it has to take over.

How Ars TechnicaJim Salter emphasized in his article: “Of course nobody should let a Tesla drive unattended”, since autopilot is not the controller for a fully autonomous car.

Salter made this point to bypass another important point: “In these circumstances, even the worst reaction shown in Nassi’s video – that of the Model X, which dodges to follow wrong lane markings on the road – doesn’t seem that bad In fact, this clip shows exactly what should happen: the owner of the Model X – worried about what the hell or her expensive car could do – hit the brakes and took control manually after the autopilot had turned in an unsafe direction . “

The team shared the results with Mobileye and Tesla, the two systems used in the experiments. “We kept Tesla and Mobileye informed of a number of emails from early May through October 19th.”

The summary of her paper:

“… we are investigating a new perceptual challenge that causes semi / fully autonomous ADASs and autopilots to view deep objects (phantoms) as real. We show how attackers can take advantage of this perceptual challenge … without physically approaching the challenge to have to attack scene by projecting a phantom through a drone equipped with a portable projector or by presenting a phantom on a hacked digital billboard facing the internet and close to roads. The ADAS or autopilot of a car considers the phantoms as real objects and causes them These systems release the brakes, steer onto the oncoming traffic lane and report wrong traffic signs. “

Mitigation options? The authors presented a model that analyzes the context, surface and reflected light of a recognized object and can detect phantoms with 0.99 AUC. Finally, we explain why the use of vehicle communication systems could limit the possibilities for attackers to use phantom attacks without eliminating them. “

Salter went back six months when “Ben Nassi, a graduate student at Ben Gurion University advised by Professor Yuval Elovici, launched a series of successful spoofing attacks against a Mobileye 630 Pro driver assistance system using cheap drones and battery-powered projectors the technology expanded to – also successfully – experiment with the confusion of a Tesla Model X. “

All in all, Salter was of the opinion of what the research taught and why it mattered: “For us, for the most part it looks like the Tesla is responding fairly reasonably and well to these deliberate attempts to confuse its sensors. We do However, I think this type of work is important because it demonstrates the need for a defensive design of semi-autonomous driving systems. “

The authors in their work wrote: “We have nothing against Tesla or Mobileye, and the reason why their products have been used in our experiments is because their products are the best and most popular products available on the market.”

Investigation of Tesla crashes indicates “over-reliability” of the autopilot

More information:

www.nassiben.com/phantoms

